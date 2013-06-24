246th ACS National Meeting

This September, chemists will gather in the town typically known for race car driving—Indianapolis. Appropriately, the fall ACS national meeting theme is “Chemistry in Motion.” Symposia supporting the theme are organized by thematic program chair Robert A. Weiss, the Hezzleton E. Simmons Professor of Polymer Engineering at the University of Akron.

To download a PDF of the preliminary program for the fall 2013 ACS national meeting in Indianapolis, Sept. 8–12, visit http://cenm.ag/indy2013 (C&EN, June 24, pages 41–76). For more information about the conference, contact meetings.

ACS President Marinda Li Wu will host 29 technical divisions and six committees in original programming over 696 half-day oral sessions and 112 poster sessions that include Sci-Mix. More than 7,000 papers will be presented, and nearly 2,200 poster presentations will take place at the meeting.

In addition to supporting the meeting theme, Wu will continue to support her presidential agenda, “Partners for Progress & Prosperity.” On Monday and Tuesday she will sponsor symposia that include chemists who have followed nontraditional career paths and who are entrepreneurs.

Actor and science advocate Alan Alda will speak at the ACS Board Open Session at noon on Sunday, Sept. 8. His talk will focus on communicating science, which he supports through the Flame Challenge and his involvement with Stony Brook University’s Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science.

C&EN will celebrate its 90th anniversary at the meeting with two special events on Tuesday, Sept. 10. A webinar, which attendees can watch live at the ACS Booth in the exposition hall, will address the authenticity of foods and food labels. Later in the afternoon, attendees can come to a reception with author and Food Network star Alton Brown.

Also on Tuesday, the Arthur C. Cope awardee and scholars will be recognized at a reception at the Hyatt Regency at 5:30 PM.

Many education-focused programs for high school teachers, undergraduate and graduate students, postdocs, and chemical professionals will be offered. A range of professional development courses will be available; ACS Professional Education Short Courses have a separate registration and fee. For job seekers and employers, the career fair will provide opportunities for interviews (both on-site and online), one-on-one career assistance, and career-related workshops.

The exposition will feature more than 200 companies showcasing services, instruments, books, lab equipment, and much more in booths that number more than 300.

And if you’re coming to Indianapolis because of the city’s reputation for racing, ACS has organized special events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On Sunday, for a fee and with registration, attendees can ride with a professional driver in an Indy 500 pace car or in a Formula 1 sports car.