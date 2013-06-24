Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

246th ACS National Meeting

Indianapolis, Sept. 8–12

by Emily Bones
June 24, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

SIGHTSEEING
[+]Enlarge
Credit: jkirsh/Shutterstock
A view of Monument Circle, home to Indianapolis’ landmark Soldiers & Sailors Monument.
This is a photo of Monument Circle in Indianapolis.
Credit: jkirsh/Shutterstock
A view of Monument Circle, home to Indianapolis’ landmark Soldiers & Sailors Monument.

This September, chemists will gather in the town typically known for race car driving—Indianapolis. Appropriately, the fall ACS national meeting theme is “Chemistry in Motion.” Symposia supporting the theme are organized by thematic program chair Robert A. Weiss, the Hezzleton E. Simmons Professor of Polymer Engineering at the University of Akron.

To download a PDF of the preliminary program for the fall 2013 ACS national meeting in Indianapolis, Sept. 8–12, visit http://cenm.ag/indy2013 (C&EN, June 24, pages 41–76). For more information about the conference, contact meetings.

ACS President Marinda Li Wu will host 29 technical divisions and six committees in original programming over 696 half-day oral sessions and 112 poster sessions that include Sci-Mix. More than 7,000 papers will be presented, and nearly 2,200 poster presentations will take place at the meeting.

In addition to supporting the meeting theme, Wu will continue to support her presidential agenda, “Partners for Progress & Prosperity.” On Monday and Tuesday she will sponsor symposia that include chemists who have followed nontraditional career paths and who are entrepreneurs.

Actor and science advocate Alan Alda will speak at the ACS Board Open Session at noon on Sunday, Sept. 8. His talk will focus on communicating science, which he supports through the Flame Challenge and his involvement with Stony Brook University’s Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science.

C&EN will celebrate its 90th anniversary at the meeting with two special events on Tuesday, Sept. 10. A webinar, which attendees can watch live at the ACS Booth in the exposition hall, will address the authenticity of foods and food labels. Later in the afternoon, attendees can come to a reception with author and Food Network star Alton Brown.

Also on Tuesday, the Arthur C. Cope awardee and scholars will be recognized at a reception at the Hyatt Regency at 5:30 PM.

Many education-focused programs for high school teachers, undergraduate and graduate students, postdocs, and chemical professionals will be offered. A range of professional development courses will be available; ACS Professional Education Short Courses have a separate registration and fee. For job seekers and employers, the career fair will provide opportunities for interviews (both on-site and online), one-on-one career assistance, and career-related workshops.

The exposition will feature more than 200 companies showcasing services, instruments, books, lab equipment, and much more in booths that number more than 300.

And if you’re coming to Indianapolis because of the city’s reputation for racing, ACS has organized special events at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On Sunday, for a fee and with registration, attendees can ride with a professional driver in an Indy 500 pace car or in a Formula 1 sports car.

To download a PDF of the preliminary program for the fall 2013 ACS national meeting in Indianapolis, Sept. 8–12, visit http://cenm.ag/indy2013 (C&EN, June 24, pages 41–76). For more information about the conference, contact meetings.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for papers: 2020 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting
Philadelphia technical presentations online
San Diego technical presentations available

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE