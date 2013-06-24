Taking Aim At Lyme Disease
Efforts are under way to develop a vaccine and better diagnostics for outdoor threat
June 24, 2013 Cover
Volume 91, Issue 25
Efforts are under way to develop a vaccine and better diagnostics for outdoor threat
Cover image:
Credit:
Efforts are under way to develop a vaccine and better diagnostics for outdoor threat
Drugmakers warily contemplate outside research partnerships that use collaborative software
Editor of Organic Letters announces increased scrutiny of submitted research papers for data manipulation
Limited public awareness may offer companies an opportunity to shape an industry message
Experts applaud reduced climate impact of the fuel but warn it’s only buying limited time
Art project exposes the vulnerability of the genetic material we unintentionally leave behind