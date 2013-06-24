ACS Seeks Input From Graduate Students

The ACS Office of Graduate Education is seeking input from U.S. graduate students in the chemical sciences about their career plans so that ACS and academic chemistry and chemical engineering departments can develop programs and resources to benefit the students.
Graduate students are invited to participate in a survey about their knowledge of career options, awareness and use of career resources, and peer and mentor relationships. Survey participants can win a 32-gigabyte iPad or a $1,000 travel award to an ACS national meeting.
The survey, supported by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, will be available at www.acs.org/grad. For more information, e-mail Mary Kirchhoff at m_kirchhoff@acs.org.
ACS has a number of resources to support graduate students and postdocs in career planning. For example, the “Postdoc to Faculty” workshop at the fall ACS national meetings prepares postdocs for the rigors of the academic search process. Other resources include the Chemistry Grad Student & Postdoc Blog, the Graduate & Postdoctoral Chemist magazine, the ACS Graduate & Postdoctoral Scholars group on LinkedIn, and the ACS Grads & Postdocs page on Twitter (@ACSGradsPostdoc).
