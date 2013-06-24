Advertisement

Environment

Big Cuts Proposed For Renewable Energy

by Jeff Johnson
June 24, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 25
Draft legislation from the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee would cut fiscal 2014 funding for a host of Department of Energy advanced technology programs. The Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) would be slashed by 81% to $50 million; renewable energy research would be cut in half to $983 million. The Office of Science would receive $4.7 billion, $233 million less than this year’s enacted level. However, fossil energy research and nuclear-energy-related R&D would receive small increases. The funding focus, the committee said, is to back energy resources that the U.S. currently relies on, rather than supporting new technologies. The committee draft covers a portion of the 2014 DOE appropriation, and it cleared the Energy & Water Development Appropriations Subcommittee last week. It is expected to be approved by the full committee.

