Big Cuts Proposed For Renewable Energy

Draft legislation from the House of Representatives Appropriations Committee would cut fiscal 2014 funding for a host of Department of Energy advanced technology programs. The Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) would be slashed by 81% to $50 million; renewable energy research would be cut in half to $983 million. The Office of Science would receive $4.7 billion, $233 million less than this year’s enacted level. However, fossil energy research and nuclear-energy-related R&D would receive small increases. The funding focus, the committee said, is to back energy resources that the U.S. currently relies on, rather than supporting new technologies. The committee draft covers a portion of the 2014 DOE appropriation, and it cleared the Energy & Water Development Appropriations Subcommittee last week. It is expected to be approved by the full committee.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter