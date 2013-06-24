Cabot Buys Out Mexican Venture

Cabot Corp. has agreed to buy the 60% it doesn’t already own of Nhumo, its carbon black joint venture with Mexico’s Grupo Kuo, for $105 million. With 140,000 metric tons per year of capacity at a plant in Altamira, Nhumo is Mexico’s largest carbon black producer. The partnership had earnings before taxes of $41 million in 2012. Cabot says the purchase will solidify its leadership in the global market for carbon black, used as a pigment and rubber reinforcement material.
