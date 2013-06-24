Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Clarifying Radioactive Cesium Binding To Soil

Understanding may improve remediation methods

by Jyllian Kemsley
June 24, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

When radioactive cesium is deposited in soil, such as during the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in Japan, remediation is difficult. 137Cs has a half-life of 30 years and cannot be easily removed from soil by standard washing with water or acid solutions. A group led by Kiminori Sato of Japan’s Tokyo Gakugei University examined clay minerals treated with a CsCl solution to determine how cesium binds to the materials, reasoning that a better understanding of the process may lead to improved soil remediation methods (J. Phys. Chem. C 2013, DOI: 10.1021/jp403899w). They found that cesium binds tightly in locations where mineral layers insert (intercalate) between two others, creating wedge-shaped open spaces. Where one mineral layer intercalates, the team found Cs+. Where two layers intercalate, the team found Cs2O and CsOH as well as Cs+. The researchers propose that at double-intercalation sites, Cs+ binds to the layer surfaces and also adsorbs strongly to the edges of the inserted layers by reacting with oxygen along the edges, forming Cs2O. Cs2O may further react with water to form CsOH.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE