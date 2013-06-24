Clarifying Radioactive Cesium Binding To Soil

When radioactive cesium is deposited in soil, such as during the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster in Japan, remediation is difficult. 137Cs has a half-life of 30 years and cannot be easily removed from soil by standard washing with water or acid solutions. A group led by Kiminori Sato of Japan’s Tokyo Gakugei University examined clay minerals treated with a CsCl solution to determine how cesium binds to the materials, reasoning that a better understanding of the process may lead to improved soil remediation methods (J. Phys. Chem. C 2013, DOI: 10.1021/jp403899w). They found that cesium binds tightly in locations where mineral layers insert (intercalate) between two others, creating wedge-shaped open spaces. Where one mineral layer intercalates, the team found Cs+. Where two layers intercalate, the team found Cs 2 O and CsOH as well as Cs+. The researchers propose that at double-intercalation sites, Cs+ binds to the layer surfaces and also adsorbs strongly to the edges of the inserted layers by reacting with oxygen along the edges, forming Cs 2 O. Cs 2 O may further react with water to form CsOH.