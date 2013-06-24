Advertisement

Business

DAK Will Shutter Polyester Complex

by Michael McCoy
June 24, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 25
DAK Americas, a polyester producer owned by Mexico’s Alpek, will close its Cape Fear complex near Wilmington, N.C., by the end of September, affecting about 350 employees and 250 contract workers. Built in the late 1960s by DuPont, the site produces purified terephthalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate resins, and polyester staple fiber. The site is one of the last large polyester fiber plants in the U.S. DAK says it will be able to supply most customers from its other North American facilities.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

