DAK Will Shutter Polyester Complex

DAK Americas, a polyester producer owned by Mexico’s Alpek, will close its Cape Fear complex near Wilmington, N.C., by the end of September, affecting about 350 employees and 250 contract workers. Built in the late 1960s by DuPont, the site produces purified terephthalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate resins, and polyester staple fiber. The site is one of the last large polyester fiber plants in the U.S. DAK says it will be able to supply most customers from its other North American facilities.
