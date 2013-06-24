Feuding Firms Both Claim Legal Victories

U.S.-based SI Group and China’s Sino Legend Chemical are both claiming victories in a legal dispute over technology for making tire tackifier resins. In the U.S., an International Trade Commission judge determined that Sino Legend has misappropriated SI trade secrets, a decision that SI says will block exports of Sino Legend products to the U.S. But in China, Shanghai No. 2 Intermediate People’s Court ruled in favor of Sino Legend in two cases, concluding that SI’s claims of trade secret theft had no factual or legal basis.
