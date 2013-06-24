Firms Join For Drug Conjugates

Denmark’s Genmab and Switzerland’s ADC Therapeutics will begin preclinical development of an antibody-drug conjugate that combines Genmab’s HuMax-TAC antibody and ADC’s highly potent pyrrolobenzodiazepine-based drug and linker technology. HuMax-TAC targets the CD25 antigen expressed on hematological tumors. Separately, San Diego-based Ambrx and China’s Zhejiang Medicine Co. will develop Ambrx’ ARX788, which targets Her2-positive breast cancer. Chinese service provider WuXi AppTec will help make the drug, antibody, and conjugate, and support preclinical and clinical trial work.
