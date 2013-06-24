Advertisement

Policy

Government Roundup

June 24, 2013
New science education standards finalized earlier this year received a middle-of-the-road C grade from the Thomas B. Fordham Institute, a charity that evaluates state and national education standards. The Next Generation Science Standards were created by representatives from 26 states and are based on a framework from the National Research Council.

Flame retardants tris(2-chloroethyl) phosphate and tris(1,3-dichloro-2-propyl) phosphate will be banned from residential upholstered furniture and children’s products sold in Vermont. The prohibition takes effect in 2014 under a law that Gov. Peter Shumlin (D) signed earlier this month.

Science ministers and presidents of national science academies from eight of the world’s richest countries (G8) have pledged to work together to promote increasing public access to the results of taxpayer-funded published research. Results include peer-reviewed published research and research data.

Greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S. haven’t declined because of the current tax subsidies, according to a congressionally requested report from the National Research Council. “The combined effect of energy-related tax subsidies on greenhouse gas emissions is minimal and could be negative or positive,” NRC says.

The Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board has released a three-disc, single-box set of all safety videos the board has produced for completed accident investigations. CSB released a two-disc set previously, but this release includes a new third disc with additional videos. The set is available free of charge from CSB.

