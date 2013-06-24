Advertisement

Policy

House Panel Probes Chemical Law

by Cheryl Hogue
June 24, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 25
Signaling an interest in reforming the U.S. law that governs commercial chemicals, a House of Representatives Energy & Commerce subpanel in mid-June kicked off a series of hearings on the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA). Among the issues discussed at the first hearing was TSCA’s mandate that EPA demonstrate that it has selected the least burdensome regulatory alternative when it bans or requires labeling for a substance. Lawmakers also raised concern about confidential business information provisions in TSCA. Under other federal laws, firms seeking protections must substantiate their trade secret assertions, the agency receiving the information must verify confidentiality claims, and the public must have an opportunity to challenge firms’ claims, noted Rep. Diana L. DeGette (D-Colo.), a subcommittee member. TSCA has none of these requirements. The House subcommittee hearing follows the Senate introduction of a bipartisan TSCA reform bill (S. 1009) that has attracted widespread support (C&EN, May 27, page 8).

