Myriant Starts Up Succinic Acid Plant

Myriant says it has successfully started biobased succinic acid production at its plant in Lake Providence, La. Partly funded via $50 million from a cost-sharing agreement with the Department of Energy and $25 million from a USDA loan guarantee program, the plant has the capacity to produce 30 million lb per year of the intermediate chemical from sugar. Myriant is already making demonstration quantities of succinic acid in Leuna, Germany.
