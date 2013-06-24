Advertisement

People

Organic Division Releases New Video Series

by Linda Wang
June 24, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 25
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Jeffrey Seeman
The ACS Organic Division posted a video interview with White on its website in May.
Screencap of video interview with M. Christina White of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
The ACS Division of Organic Chemistry is releasing its second series of video interviews with eminent organic chemists. Each month, from January through October, the division is introducing a new video on its website at www.organicdivision.org.

The chemists are being featured in the following order: Virginia Cornish of Columbia University; M. G. Finn of Georgia Institute of Technology; Richmond Sarpong of the University of California, Berkeley; Stephen Hanessian of the University of Montreal; M. Christina White of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Huw M. L. Davies of Emory University; Michael P. Doyle of the University of Maryland, College Park; Lisa McElwee-White of the University of Florida, Gainesville; Larry E. Overman of UC Irvine; and John Montgomery of the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

According to the University of Richmond’s Jeffrey I. Seeman, who produced the series, the goal of the videos is to reveal the human side of these eminent organic chemists. The project is supported with funding from the division, grants from the ACS Innovative Projects Fund, and Richmond, Va.-based media company GroundWork Design.

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

