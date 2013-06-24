SciFinder Adds Experimental Procedures

SciFinder, a database of chemistry and scientific information provided by ACS’s Chemical Abstracts Service, will begin offering access to hundreds of thousands of experimental procedures for chemical reactions from the journals Synthesis and Synlett, thanks to a collaboration between CAS and the journals’ publisher, Thieme Publishing Group.
“Whether finding useful reactions or identifying the most relevant publications, experimental procedures are critical to synthetic research,” says Christine McCue, CAS vice president of marketing. “CAS is pleased to collaborate with Thieme to help scientists identify the procedures and the journal articles that best align with their research needs.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter