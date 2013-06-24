Advertisement

Safety

SciFinder Adds Experimental Procedures

by Linda Wang
June 24, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 25
SciFinder, a database of chemistry and scientific information provided by ACS’s Chemical Abstracts Service, will begin offering access to hundreds of thousands of experimental procedures for chemical reactions from the journals Synthesis and Synlett, thanks to a collaboration between CAS and the journals’ publisher, Thieme Publishing Group.

“Whether finding useful reactions or identifying the most relevant publications, experimental procedures are critical to synthetic research,” says Christine McCue, CAS vice president of marketing. “CAS is pleased to collaborate with Thieme to help scientists identify the procedures and the journal articles that best align with their research needs.”

Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

