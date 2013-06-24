Synthetic Rubber Planned By Michelin

French tire producer Michelin and Indonesian petrochemical maker Chandra Asri are joining to build a synthetic rubber plant in Indonesia by 2017. The venture, owned 55% by Michelin and 45% by Chandra Asri, will invest $435 million in the facility. The plant will use as feedstock butadiene produced by Petrokimia Butadiene Indonesia, a subsidiary of Chandra Asri. Still under construction in Cilegon, Petrokimia’s butadiene unit is expected to open this summer.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter