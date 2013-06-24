Here’s Looking At You

Kudos to C&EN Senior Editor Sarah Everts on her article “Mirror Molecules” published in the May issue of Scientific American. Efforts such as Everts’ to disseminate chemistry news at a level understandable by the nonchemist and in a magazine that puts a wide variety of science and technology in the hands of the nonspecialist are particularly helpful.
People are better able to understand chemistry as the basic, enabling science behind so many things. As chemists, we should strive to write and publish more articles like Everts’ in journals and periodicals that are not peer reviewed and not exclusively focused on chemistry. We should also give credit to those authors who make the effort.
Douglas A. Smith
Norristown, Pa.
