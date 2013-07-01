AZ Readies For Chip Self-Assembly

AZ Electronic Materials has opened a pilot plant in Wiesbaden, Germany, to make block copolymers for use in directed self-assembly of integrated circuits. Directed self-assembly is an emerging technology that allows manufacturers to produce chips with exceptionally fine circuitry once thought to be achievable only through extreme-ultraviolet photolithography (C&EN, April 15, page 12). Suppliers of semiconductor processing equipment have so far been unable to design reliable extreme-UV manufacturing tools, AZ notes.
