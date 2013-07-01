Facts & Figures Of The Chemical Industry
For companies, the chief virtue in 2012 was patience
July 1, 2013 Cover
Volume 91, Issue 26
Growth in agrochemicals lifts the mood at the Chemspec custom chemicals show
From greenhouse gas to useful chemicals and fuels via electrochemistry
Radiation exposure emphasizes need to protect astronauts and pushes scientists to develop new materials
Documentary probes why industrial chemicals end up in our bodies
Attendees at World Congress on Industrial Biotechnology describe progress, hurdles in scaling up renewable fuels and chemicals
Novel natural product from marine bacterium effectively takes out bioterrorism agent