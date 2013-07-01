Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09126-cov-cover.jpg
09126-cov-cover.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 1, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 26

For companies, the chief virtue in 2012 was patience

Volume 91 | Issue 26
Finance

Facts & Figures Of The Chemical Industry

For companies, the chief virtue in 2012 was patience

Demand Sprouts For Fine Chemicals

Growth in agrochemicals lifts the mood at the Chemspec custom chemicals show

The Hidden Value Of Carbon Dioxide

From greenhouse gas to useful chemicals and fuels via electrochemistry

  • Environment

    Inventing Materials For Safe Mars Trip

    Radiation exposure emphasizes need to protect astronauts and pushes scientists to develop new materials

  • Environment

    ‘Unacceptable Levels’

    Documentary probes why industrial chemicals end up in our bodies

  • Business

    Biobased Chemicals And Fuels Face Growing Pains

    Attendees at World Congress on Industrial Biotechnology describe progress, hurdles in scaling up renewable fuels and chemicals

Science Concentrates

image name
Biological Chemistry

Anthrax Slayer From The Deep

Novel natural product from marine bacterium effectively takes out bioterrorism agent

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

