People

Author Of The Year Awards To Dale Boger And Dennis Hall

by Linda Wang
July 1, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 26
Boger
[+]Enlarge
Credit: David Friedman
Photo of Dale Boger.
Credit: David Friedman

Organic Letters and the Journal of Organic Chemistry have selected the winners of their Outstanding Author of the Year Lectureship Awards.

Hall
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Richard Siemans
Photo of Dennis Hall.
Credit: Richard Siemans

Dale L. Boger, Richard & Alice Cramer Professor of Chemistry and chair of the chemistry department at Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, Calif., is the recipient of the inaugural Organic Letters Outstanding Author of the Year Lectureship Award. Boger was cited for his development of a new method for the direct hydrofunctionalization of alkenes (Org. Lett. 2012, DOI: 10.1021/ol300173v). The award, given by Organic Letters and the ACS Division of Organic Chemistry (ORGN), will be presented to Boger during the fall 2013 ACS national meeting in Indianapolis.

Dennis G. Hall, a professor of chemistry at the University of Alberta, is the winner of the inaugural Journal of Organic Chemistry Outstanding Author of the Year Lectureship Award. Hall was cited for his work on the direct synthesis of amides by condensation of amines and carboxylic acids (J. Org. Chem. 2012, DOI: 10.1021/jo3013258). The award, given by the Journal of Organic Chemistry and ORGN, will be presented to Hall during the ACS national meeting in Indianapolis.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

