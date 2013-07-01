Autograph Hounds

I was interested in Philip Rakita’s letter describing his interaction with Roald Hoffmann and Carl Djerassi at the world premiere of their play “Oxygen” at the ACS national meeting in San Diego in 2001 (C&EN, March 25, page 4).
I, too, have an anecdote. I was at the same meeting in connection with my work at MicroLab, a data collection and analysis system for chemistry experiments. At the moment that ACS announced the final decision that element 106 would be named seaborgium, I happened to be standing directly behind Glenn Seaborg in a cafeteria line. And I just happened to be wearing my ACS periodic table tie. I could not resist the temptation: I tapped Seaborg on the shoulder and requested that he autograph my tie on element 106. He graciously consented.
Dale Hammond
Laie, Hawaii
