Buck-Whitney Award Seeks Nominations

The ACS Eastern New York Section is soliciting nominations for the Buck-Whitney Award. The award, named after late section members Johannes S. Buck and Willis R. Whitney, recognizes original work in either experimental or theoretical aspects of pure or applied chemistry.
Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to chemistry and be residents of North America. Chemists whose work has not yet received a significant national or international award and whose careers would be advanced by such recognition are especially encouraged to apply.
The award includes a bronze medal and citation, an honorarium of $1,000, and travel expenses to deliver an award address to the section. Nominations should include the nominee’s name and affiliation and a detailed description of his or her accomplishments in chemistry.
Mail nominations by Aug. 15 to Michael Hagerman, Buck-Whitney Award Committee Chair, Department of Chemistry, Union College, Schenectady, NY 12308.
