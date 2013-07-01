Carbon Composites Advance

Four firms are taking steps to advance the use of carbon fiber composites in consumer, industrial, and aerospace applications. Germany’s SGL Group and Samsung of South Korea have formed a marketing and sales joint venture to develop new industrial and electronic applications for the composites. Samsung, a maker of consumer electronics and medical devices, will be the venture’s first customer. Over time, the two intend to sell to customers in South Korea and then the rest of Asia. Separately, Cytec Industries and Hexcel have each reached a deal with CFM International to supply composite materials for a new energy-saving jet engine. CFM, a joint venture between France-based engine maker Snecma and GE Aviation, claims to be the world’s largest commercial-aircraft engine maker. Cytec will supply the epoxy resins and Hexcel will supply the carbon fiber for composite fan blades and containment systems to be used on the Leap-1 engine. Use of advanced materials in the engine will reduce weight, fuel consumption, emissions, and noise, CFM says.
