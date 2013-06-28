Chemistry Challenge Inspires Middle School Students

Eshan Kemp, a sixth-grader at Odie Middle School in Bellevue, Wash., was crowned national champion at the “You Be the Chemist” challenge finals held in Philadelphia on June 24. Kemp (left) is shown with other competition winners, Nathanael Kim of Illinois, Jasmine Xu of California, and Chi Cao of Louisiana, who placed second, third, and fourth, respectively. Each student was awarded an education scholarship ranging in value from $1,000 to $8,000.
The event, which was created by the nonprofit Chemical Educational Foundation of Arlington, Va., and backed by industry sponsors including Dow Chemical, drew 27 middle school students from across the U.S. The annual question-and-answer competition covers chemistry and general science and marks the culmination of state and local competitions held throughout the school year. The program brings science education opportunities to schools and community organizations for thousands of students.
