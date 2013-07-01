Clariant, BASF Launch Labs In Emerging MArkets

Clariant has opened a catalyst R&D lab at its manufacturing plant in Suzano, Brazil. The Swiss firm says the new lab will be staffed by a team of researchers who will develop new catalysts and adsorbents and provide technical support to oil, gas, and other customers in the region. Separately, BASF has launched a laboratory for mining chemicals on the Johannesburg site of Mintek, a South African mining research organization. BASF says the lab will serve mining customers throughout the African continent.
