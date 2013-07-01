Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

On ‘Eating Arsenic’

July 1, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Thanks for a May 6 issue so chock-full of interesting and useful articles. I’d like to comment on “Eating Arsenic” (page 36). My small community in California was forced by the state to install two arsenic-removal systems a few years ago, at a cost of about $20 million, because a couple of our wells were a little over the arsenic maximum allowed by law.

This is what I recall on the standard-setting process: President Bill Clinton’s National Academy of Sciences’ committee looked at data from around the world on cancer incidence versus arsenic levels in the water and found that only two data sets had any significance—one from Taiwan and one from Bangladesh. The committee drew a line through those two data points and extrapolated to zero. Then they picked an arsenic level “standard” that corresponded to about the same incidence of skin cancer caused by exposure to the sun.

I wonder what standard we would choose after correcting those data for cancers caused by eating arsenic-laced rice in Taiwan and Bangladesh. I understand that arsenic gets into the rice from the water, but surely people in those countries eat more rice per capita than people in our little town. But maybe we drink more water?

Geoffrey Lindsay
Ridgecrest, Calif.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Estimating human microplastic consumption
Water Danger Overstated
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mercury Found In Fish Living In Pristine Lakes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE