Esselen Award To Gelb And Tureĉek

University of Washington, Seattle, chemistry professors Michael H. Gelb and František Tureĉek are the recipients of the 2013 Esselen Award for Chemistry, presented by the ACS Northeastern Section in honor of outstanding scientific achievement that contributes to the public well-being and communicates positive values of the chemical profession. The award consists of a medal and a $5,000 prize.
The researchers were cited for their work in developing a sensitive, specific, and inexpensive technique for detecting genetic diseases in newborns.
The Esselen Award honors the memory of Gustavus John Esselen, a past chair of the Northeastern Section and founder of Esselen Research.
