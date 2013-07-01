Green Chemistry Grants Available

The ACS Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable is accepting research proposals for the following grants:
A $100,000 grant is available for supporting research that targets the identification and development of non-precious-metal catalysis alternatives for widely used transition-metal-catalyzed cross-coupling reactions, with a focus on substrates that are widely applicable to the pharmaceutical industry. This grant is intended for a student within the selected principal investigator’s research group.
A $50,000 grant is available for supporting research on developing greener and safer methods, reagents, or engineering solutions (such as flow chemistry) for the selective fluorination of pharmaceutically relevant organic molecules.
For more information, visit www.acs.org/gcipharmaroundtable. Both proposals are due by 5 PM ET on Aug. 21.
