Ineos Joins Firms Planning α-Olefins

Ineos is the latest chemical maker to announce a large new α-olefins project in the U.S. Ineos Oligomers plans to build a 350,000-metric-ton-per-year facility somewhere on the Gulf Coast by the end of 2016. Designed to allow for 50% expansion, the plant will support Ineos businesses in polyolefin comonomers and poly α-olefins for lubricants. Idemitsu Kosan and Mitsui & Co. recently announced plans to build a 330,000-metric-ton α-olefins facility on the Gulf Coast by 2016. And Shell Chemical and Chevron Phillips Chemical both have Gulf Coast α-olefin projects in the works.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter