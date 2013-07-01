KKR Buys Contract Research Firm PRA

Genstar Capital is selling the contract research firm PRA International to an investment fund managed by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. Raleigh, N.C.-based PRA provides regulatory and clinical trial development services to pharmaceutical companies. It employs more than 5,300 people at 50 sites. In 2007, Genstar acquired then publicly traded PRA for $797 million and has since expanded the firm. Although the parties involved didn’t disclose a sales price, published reports put it at approximately $1.3 billion.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter