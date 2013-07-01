Lawrence Wilkinson Wins Charles Coates Award

Lawrence E. Wilkinson, an analytical chemist at ExxonMobil Refining & Supply’s Baton Rouge Refinery Quality Assurance Laboratory, has received the Charles E. Coates Memorial Award for 2013. Wilkinson was honored for his professional achievements as a chemist and a high school teacher and for his many service and outreach activities.
The award is jointly sponsored by the Baton Rouge Sections of ACS and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. It is given for outstanding service to chemistry or chemical engineering, the corresponding professional society, and the community.
