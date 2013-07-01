Mitsui Invests In Denture Business

Mitsui Chemicals has bought a 50.01% stake in Dentca, a Los Angeles-based manufacturer and distributor of dentures, for an undisclosed sum. By using computer-aided design and manufacturing software and 3-D printing technologies, Dentca is able to deliver dentures to patients after just two visits, the firm claims. In April, Mitsui acquired the dental materials business of Germany’s Heraeus. The Japanese firm says the deals increase its presence in businesses with low cyclicality.
