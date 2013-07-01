Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Greenhouse Gases

New Greenhouse Gas Threat Seen

Emissions: Manufacturers in China, India may stop destroying potent fluorochemical

by Melody M. Bomgardner
July 1, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EXTRA CREDIT
[+]Enlarge
China and India gained most from destroying HFC-23. NOTE: Prices of credits issued from mid-2009 to mid-2011 averaged $20. SOURCES: EIA, United Nations Environment Programme
A bubble graph showing the number of carbon credits awarded to countries including China, India, and South Korea for destruction of an extremely potent greenhouse gas.
China and India gained most from destroying HFC-23. NOTE: Prices of credits issued from mid-2009 to mid-2011 averaged $20. SOURCES: EIA, United Nations Environment Programme

Companies in China and India that make the refrigerant hydrochlorofluorocarbon-22 (HCFC-22) may stop capturing and destroying a by-product gas with potent greenhouse effects, now that a profitable carbon credit trading system has ended. Unless the firms are required to destroy the by-product trifluoromethane (HFC-23), an activist group warns, there will be a “climate bomb” of additional releases of this greenhouse gas.

The greenhouse effect of HFC-23 is 11,700 times that of CO2, according to a conservative estimate by the United Nations. Under the 1997 Kyoto protocol, registered manufacturers in developing countries installed equipment to destroy HFC-23 and earned huge numbers of carbon emission reduction credits. The credits were sold in markets such as the European Union Emissions Trading System. The gas cost very little to destroy, and sale of credits brought billions of dollars to companies in China and India.

The Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) and other activist groups alleged manipulation of the credit program by HCFC-22 makers in 2010. As a result, carbon markets recently stopped accepting credits for HFC-23 destruction. Now that it’s not profitable to capture the gas, according to EIA, “Many former [credit-earning] Chinese and Indian plants may begin venting rather than destroying HFC-23 in the coming months, if they have not started already.”

Those emissions would add to releases from companies that are not part of the credit program. In the U.S. and Europe, firms such as DuPont, Honeywell, and Arkema that make HCFC-22 have long destroyed their waste HFC-23. Arkema, which runs one of the Chinese plants that had earned carbon credits, says it will nonetheless continue to destroy HFC-23. Navin Fluorine, a major Indian manufacturer that earned carbon credits, has not announced its postcredit plans.

HCFC-22 is used as a refrigerant, as a blowing agent, and as a raw material for polymers such as polytetrafluoroethylene, commonly known as Teflon. Manufacture of HCFC-22 is being phased out in developed countries starting this year. But developing countries are not bound to the schedule. China has agreed to eliminate production of HCFCs by 2030.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Countries set schedules for reducing HFCs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The global push against hydrofluorocarbons
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
India Reaps Benefits Of Carbon Program

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE