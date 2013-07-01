Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Physical Chemistry Division Announces 2013 Awards

by Linda Wang
July 1, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

The American Chemical Society Division of Physical Chemistry (PHYS) has announced the winners of its 2013 awards.

Gregory A. Voth, Haig P. Papazian Distinguished Service Professor at the University of Chicago and a researcher at Argonne National Laboratory, is the winner of the 2013 Physical Chemistry Division Award in Theoretical Chemistry, cosponsored by PHYS and Colorado’s Telluride School on Theoretical Chemistry. Voth’s research focuses on the development and application of new theoretical and computational methods in the study of biomolecules, liquids, materials, and quantum mechanical systems. He will receive the $2,000 award at the Telluride School in July.

Dana D. Dlott, the William H. & Janet G. Lycan Professor of Chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, is the winner of the 2013 Physical Chemistry Division Award in Experimental Physical Chemistry. His research group is interested in experimental techniques and measurements that advance the understanding of vibrational energy in molecules and materials. He will receive the $2,000 award at the fall ACS national meeting in Indianapolis.

Alán Aspuru-Guzik, a professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Harvard University, is the recipient of the inaugural Early-Career Award in Theoretical Chemistry for his pioneering contributions at the intersection of quantum information and chemistry, especially his achievements in quantum computing for chemistry and ultrafast quantum process tomography.

Liberato Manna, the director of the nanochemistry department at the Italian Institute of Technology, is the recipient of the inaugural Early-Career Award in Experimental Physical Chemistry for his research on the use of physical chemistry tools and approaches to create and control the properties of inorganic nanocrystals.

The early-career awardees will receive $1,500 to attend and present a lecture at the fall ACS national meeting in Indianapolis.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Willard Gibbs Award to Zhenan Bao
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2019 Boys-Rahman Award to Gregory Voth
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dreyfus Prize in the Chemical Sciences to Michele Parrinello

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE