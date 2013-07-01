Protalix Reaches Deal With Brazil

Protalix BioTherapeutics will transfer the technology for its enzyme replacement therapy to treat Gaucher’s disease, a rare lysosomal storage disorder, to an arm of Brazil’s Ministry of Health. The agreement calls for Protalix to transfer the skills required to make alfataliglicerase for Brazilian patients to Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz) over the next seven years. While Fiocruz constructs a facility, it will purchase at least $280 million of the enzyme from Protalix. Pfizer, which distributes the drug, will receive more than $12 million per year from Protalix during the agreement.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter