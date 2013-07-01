Remsen Award To Eric Jacobsen

Eric N. Jacobsen, the Sheldon Emery Professor of Chemistry at Harvard University, is the recipient of the 2013 Remsen Award, presented by the ACS Maryland Section for outstanding achievement in chemistry. The award is named after Ira Remsen, Johns Hopkins University’s first professor of chemistry and second president.
Jacobsen’s research focuses on selective catalysis, especially in the design, discovery, and study of systems that mediate fundamentally interesting and useful organic reactions.
He presented the 68th Remsen Lecture to the Maryland Section during an award ceremony at Johns Hopkins in May.
