Reporting Proposed For Nonylphenol

Companies would have to report their annual releases of straight- and branched-chain nonylphenol to EPA, under a rule that the agency proposed in late June. The proposal would add all forms of nonyl­phenol to the Toxics Release Inventory. Each year, facilities must report releases of the more than 650 substances on this list to EPA. The compound that would be added to the inventory, nonylphenol, is extremely toxic to aquatic organisms, persists in aquatic environments, and is moderately bioaccumulative, according to the agency. Nonylphenol is used to manufacture nonylphenol ethoxylates (NPEs), which are used as nonionic surfactants. NPEs can break down to nonylphenol in the environment. Producers of household laundry detergents have moved away from using NPEs, and EPA has worked with industrial laundries for a voluntary phaseout of detergents that contain NPEs by the end of 2014.