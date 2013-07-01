Rubber Division Presents 2013 Awards

ACS’s Rubber Division has presented five scientists with its 2013 Science & Technology Awards, which honor contributions and innovations in the rubber and elastomer industries. The winners received their awards during the Rubber Division’s 183rd Technical Meeting in Akron, Ohio, in April.
Russell A. Livigni, who retired from GenCorp as vice president of corporate technology, is the winner of the Charles Goodyear Medal, given to scientists or engineers responsible for an outstanding invention, innovation, or development that results in a significant change or contribution to the rubber industry.
William L. Hergenrother, a research fellow at Bridgestone Americas Center for Research & Technology, is the winner of the Melvin Mooney Distinguished Technology Award, which honors individuals who have exhibited exceptional technical competency by making significant and repeated contributions to rubber science and technology.
Wilma K. Dierkes, an associate professor of elastomer technology and engineering at the University of Twente, in the Netherlands, is the winner of the Sparks-Thomas Award, which recognizes and encourages outstanding scientific contributions and innovations in the field of elastomers by young scientists, technologists, and engineers.
Stuart L. Cooper, the chair of chemical and biomolecular engineering at Ohio State University, received the Chemistry of Thermoplastic Elastomers Award, which recognizes significant contributions of scientists in the advancement of the chemistry of thermoplastic elastomers. Particular emphasis is placed on innovations that have yielded significant new commercial or patentable materials.
Ali Dhinojwala, the H. A. Morton Professor of Polymer Science at the University of Akron, was awarded the George Stafford Whitby Award for Distinguished Teaching & Research, which honors teachers and academic scientists for distinguished innovative and inspirational teaching and research in chemistry and polymer science.
