Seattle Genetics, Bayer Form ADC Pact

Seattle Genetics and Bayer HealthCare will collaborate on developing new antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Bayer is paying up-front and option exercise fees of up to $20 million for rights to use Seattle Genetics’ auristatin-based ADC technology for several oncology targets. Seattle Genetics could also receive up to $500 million in milestone payments. Through such strategic alliances, Seattle Genetics could receive more than $3.5 billion in milestone payments. More than 15 ADCs using its technology are in clinical development.
