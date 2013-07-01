Solazyme, Roquette End Joint Venture

The algae-based oils company Solazyme has ended a food ingredients joint venture with the French agribusiness giant Roquette over what the partners say were divergent views on a commercial strategy and timeline for developing microalgal ingredients. In a conference call with stock analysts, Solazyme CEO Jonathan S. Wolfson said the dissolution of the venture will allow his firm to accelerate its commercialization timeline. Since forming the venture, Solazyme has acquired a fermentation facility in Peoria, Ill., and formed manufacturing partnerships with Bunge and Archer Daniels Midland. Roquette says it is positioned to independently develop microalgae-based food ingredients.
