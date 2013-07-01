Thermo Fisher Opens China R&D Center

Thermo Fisher Scientific has opened a $9.5 million center in Shanghai to support scientific instrumentation R&D. The 30,000-sq-ft-plus facility includes biology, design, and applications laboratories. An additional 10,000 sq ft of space supports a technology training center. The firm says China is one of its fastest-growing markets and “a key contributor to our success.” In November 2012, Thermo Fisher opened a $20 million plant in Suzhou, China, to supply lab equipment and consumables to customers in the Asia-Pacific region.
