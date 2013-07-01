Tushar Choudhary Wins Oklahoma Chemist Award

Tushar Choudhary, director of the hydroprocessing R&D group at the Phillips 66 research center in Bartlesville, Okla., is the recipient of the 2013 Oklahoma Chemist Award. The award, given by Oklahoma’s ACS local sections, honors contributions to chemistry in the state and consists of a plaque and $1,000.
Choudhary, who has spent more than a decade conducting clean fuels optimization research, is being recognized for enhancing the understanding of heavy petroleum hydroprocessing chemistry. His work, which included developing the first reactivity scale for sulfur molecular groups in heavy gas oils, has enabled advanced optimization of clean fuels production at oil refineries.
