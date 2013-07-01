Unnecessary Oversight

The bill before Congress discussed in the editorial “Abandon That Bill” (C&EN, May 27, page 5) inspires this: The U.S. has, arguably, the strongest fundamental scientific research community in the world. The National Science Foundation is an important supporter of that research. How could adding a layer of oversight by the least functional legislative body in any of the Western democracies yield improvement?
Gary Rice
Scotch Plains, N.J.
