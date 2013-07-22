ACS Recognizes Science Educators

The ACS Committee on Environmental Improvement (CEI) has recognized five individuals with the ACS-CEI Award for Incorporation of Sustainability into Chemistry Education. The award honors exemplary contributions to the incorporation of sustainability in chemical education.
The winners are Cristina Chang, San Jose State University; Richard H. Jarmon, College of DuPage, in Illinois; Andrew Jorgensen, University of Toledo; Resa Kelly, San Jose State University; Andrea Swenson, East Side Community High School, in New York City; Natalia Pavlovna Tarasova, D. Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology of Russia, in Moscow; and Joseph R. Vincente, East Side Community High School.
