Running Dry

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09129-cover-Bichaelcxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09129-cover-Bichaelcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 22, 2013 Cover

Volume 91, Issue 29

Companies supplying water treatment chemicals struggle to find the right role in an increasingly water-stressed world

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 91 | Issue 29
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Water

Running Dry

Companies supplying water treatment chemicals struggle to find the right role in an increasingly water-stressed world

Latvia Celebrates Paul Walden

Organic and physical chemist, who would have been 150 this year, is feted by his homeland

Animal Antibiotics Under Scrutiny

Studies confirming animal-to-human transmission of drug-resistant bacteria boost concerns

  • Business

    No Place Like Home

    Retooled ComInnex rejoins a chemistry network that is the brainchild of a Hungarian entrepreneur

  • Business

    Pushing Pectin

    The humble jelly maker has caught the attention of chemical firms

  • Cancer

    Structure Of Folic Acid Bound To Folate Receptor Is Solved

    Anticancer Strategy: After a decades-long wait, work provides molecular detail that could lead to rationally designed cancer therapies and imaging agents

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Biological Chemistry

Chinese Plant Offers Oniony Flavor Without The Tears

Chinese plant’s allium-like kick comes from sulfur-based precursors not seen in nature before

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT