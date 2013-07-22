AstraZeneca, Tufts Join For Neuroscience

AstraZeneca and Tufts University’s medical school will jointly establish a team of postdoctoral researchers at Tufts charged with advancing understanding of disorders of the brain. As part of a three-year agreement, the team will study biological targets of interest in the treatment of diseases including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. AstraZeneca says the new team will complement its neuroscience innovative medicines unit, set up in 2012 to partner with external collaborators. The British firm ended in-house neuroscience research at the time.
