Bassam Shakhashiri Honored For Science Communication

American Chemical Society Immediate Past-President Bassam Z. Shakhashiri has been named the recipient of the 2013 Carl Sagan Award for Public Understanding of Science by the Council of Scientific Society Presidents.
Shakhashiri, who is the William T. Evjue Distinguished Chair for the Wisconsin Idea at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, was cited for his outstanding contributions toward the public’s understanding of science.
During his ACS presidency, Shakhashiri organized a task force that developed the ACS Climate Science Toolkit, a Web-based tool to help the public understand the science behind global climate change.
In addition, Shakhashiri organized an ACS presidential commission to examine the state of graduate education in chemistry, which resulted in the report “Advancing Graduate Education in the Chemical Sciences.”
