COMP Announces 2013 Awards

The ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry (COMP) presented several awards during the spring 2013 ACS national meeting in New Orleans.
The OpenEye Outstanding Junior Faculty Award in Computational Chemistry assists new faculty members in gaining visibility within the COMP community. The winners are Jim Pfaendtner, University of Washington, Seattle; Adam Wasserman, Purdue University; and Steven Wheeler, Texas A&M University. Each winner received a $1,000 prize.
The Chemical Computing Group Graduate Student Excellence Award, cosponsored by CCG, recognizes outstanding research performance by a graduate student in computational chemistry. The recipients are Kyle E. Hart, Pennsylvania State University; Marie L. Laury, University of North Texas; Yanxin Liu, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Iffat H. Nayyar, University of Central Florida; and Raghunath O. Ramabhadran of Indiana University, Bloomington. The winners received $1,150 and a copy of CCG’s MOE (Molecular Operating Environment) software with a one-year license.
The ACS Peter Kollman Graduate Award in Supercomputing recognizes outstanding students in the early stages of their graduate careers, particularly for chemistry-related projects that need high-performance computing resources. The recipient is Jason Swails of the University of Florida. He will receive computing time on the “Kraken” Cray XT5 supercomputer at the National Institute for Computational Sciences.
Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org.
