Policy

Canada Assessing 28 Phthalates

by Cheryl Hogue
July 22, 2013 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 91, Issue 29
Canada is requiring makers and importers of 28 phthalates and several types of products containing these chemicals to provide manufacture, use, and unpublished toxicity information. The agency Environment Canada will use the data as it assesses the compounds as a group and determines whether they need to be regulated. The agency will analyze aggregate exposure to and cumulative risk from the substances, which are thought to cause toxicity in a similar fashion. Assessing this group of related chemicals together “may lead to informed substitution and less duplication of effort and avoid repeated product formulation changes over time,” Environment Canada said in a July 13 notice. The 28 phthalates are commonly used as plasticizers and in adhesives, sealants, paints, and coatings, as well as in plastic and rubber materials, according to the agency. The reporting requirements apply to an array of products containing these phthalates, including items intended for children under age six, clothing, footwear, vinyl or laminate flooring, and packaging that has direct contact with cosmetic or personal care products.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

