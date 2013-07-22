Canadian Cabinet Reshuffle Replaces Science Minister

Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper reshuffled his Cabinet last week, resulting in a new minister of state for science and technology. The new minister, Greg Rickford, was a nurse and lawyer before entering politics in 2008 and has little research experience. In his new post, he will oversee most of Canada’s basic science and industrial research. The changes were widespread, with eight ministers being replaced. The previous science minister, Gary T. Goodyear, was named minister of state for the federal economic development agency for Southern Ontario—a move seen as a demotion. Goodyear, a chiropractor, was under scrutiny after walking out of a meeting with a research employees’ union as well as initially refusing to answer questions about his belief in evolution. He later confirmed he does believe in evolution. Under Harper and Goodyear this year, Canada made sharp cuts in some areas of research funding and refocused its equivalent of the U.S.’s NSF, called the National Research Council, on industrial research.