Chemtex Readies New Crops For Bioethanol

Chemtex has contracted for agricultural raw materials to feed a cellulosic ethanol plant that it is planning in Clinton, N.C. The crops will be raised on 6,000 acres owned or controlled by hog grower Murphy-Brown that are not typically used for grain production. Chemtex says a significant portion of the feedstock will be crops recently approved by EPA for use in advanced biofuels. Those crops include energy cane, a relative of sugarcane; napier grass; and Arundo donax, a giant reed. Chemtex operates an ethanol facility in Italy that runs on wheat straw and A. donax.
